× Your Money: What the January jobs report means for the QC

Every Monday during the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Quad Cities Investment Adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us to chat about money matters.

On Monday, February 5th, Grywacheski focused on the latest jobs report and how 200,000 jobs were added. The unemployment rate hit 4.1%, a 17-year low.

Certain sectors, like manufacturing and construction remain strong. Sustained growth has been seen in healthcare and the restaurant industry.

Grywacheski said what’s driving growth in these areas are business investments, big-ticket factory purchases, as well as equipment. Once these things happen, you need operative manpower.

