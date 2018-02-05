× Where to park during Davenport’s snow emergency

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A snow emergency will impact where drivers can park downtown.

The snow emergency will last from noon on Monday, February 5th and expire at noon on Tuesday, according to the City of Davenport. Three to six inches of snow are expected to start falling around noon.

“Crews are prepared to respond when snow begins to arrive,” said the city’s statement.

Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on Posted Snow Routes during the snow emergency. Violators will be ticketed and may be towed, according to the city. Drivers are welcome to park in any of the city’s three parking ramps for free during the 24-hour period.

