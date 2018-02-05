Click here for early school dismissals

The Score Sunday – QC Steamwheelers, FCA Paige Bradford

Posted 10:30 am, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:31AM, February 5, 2018

The Score Sunday features the QC Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross.  The Steamwheelers start their first season in the Champions Indoor football League.  The FCA story of the week features Paige Bradford from Davenport North.