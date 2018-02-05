× The first of several snow events as we go through this week

Snow is now widespread and will continue to do so right through the early evening. Given the temperatures that you see above, the snow will be very fluffy…adding up to 3-6 inches before tapering later tonight. Temperatures will drop near zero overnight with just enough wind to not only produce some blowing snow but allow wind chills to drop below zero.

We’ll start off our Tuesday with sunshine before another system pulls in later that day and brings another inch possibly two of snow that night.

Highs on Tuesday will only be in the teens with temperatures slowly improving to the upper 20s by the time we get to the end of the work week.

The pattern is still expected to remain active with a light snowfall event on tap for Thursday night followed by another right on its heels by Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here