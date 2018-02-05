× The Autism Society of the Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for February

The Autism Society of the Quad Cities has been selected as the February recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Rock Island Music Association (RIMA) will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Autism Society of the Quad Cities, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the education, support and advocacy for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), and their parents, caregivers and professionals. There educational activities consist of the presentation of events such as conferences, symposia and workshops relating to ASD, dissemination of information and literature on ASD, and referral to treatment and community resources. Their support includes support groups for families, caregivers, and young adults and children with ASD; the organization also provides occasional limited monetary grants relating to ASD.

The society’s services are provided to those in need in Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, Illinois, as well as the surrounding area in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine Counties in Iowa, and Rock Island and Henry Counties in Illinois. The Autism Society of the Quad Cities as been serving the area since 2004.

If you would like to learn more about the Autism Society of the Quad Cities, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.