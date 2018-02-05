Space heater causes fire at Rock Island motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A space heater caused a fire at a motel Saturday, February 3rd, according to the fire department.

The fire reportedly broke out around 10 a.m. at Hillside Inn on 11th Street. Officials said guests had turned on a space heater and then left the room.

Damage was done not only to the room where the fire started, but another room below sustained severe water damage.

On their Facebook page, the Rock Island Fire Department said that space heaters should be three feet away from any combustible items and they should never be left unattended.

There were no injuries reported and the Hillside Inn remained open for business.