Snow Emergencies — click here

Blue Grass, Iowa — A winter weather emergency is in effect from noon Monday through noon Tuesday. Drivers are asked to leave city streets free of parked vehicles. Snow plows will need access to clear the roads. The city’s Public Safety Building at 606 West Mayne Street will be open to the public in need.

Davenport, Iowa — The snow emergency prohibits drivers from parking on Posted Snow Routes from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Click here to see where you can park for free.

Durant, Iowa — A snow emergency starts at noon Monday and lasts util noon Tuesday. All vehicles must be removed from streets to avoid tickets.

Sterling, Illinois — A snow emergency will be in effect starting at noon on Monday. Drivers may not park on snow routes until all snow is removed from the full width of the street. Parking in the Central Business District is prohibited between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Odd and even parking restrictions are in effect on all other city streets. On odd days of the week, park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses, and vice versa for even days. Violators will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Walnut, Illinois– A snow emergency starts at 4 p.m. Monday and lasts until 7 a.m. Tuesday. All vehicles must be removed from village streets.