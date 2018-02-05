× S.O.A.R. Scholarship 2018

The Sedona Group believes that supporting young adults in their education and training after high school is a key part of keeping our workforce and community competitive.

That is why they have partnered with WQAD News 8 to recognize outstanding high school seniors through our S.O.A.R. Scholarship program.

We are looking for seniors that best exemplify the S.O.A.R. characteristics.

S – Strength of character

O – Optimism – predictions for future success and where will you be making a difference

A – Achievement in academics and volunteerism

R – Resolve shown when faced with an adversarial situation

5 high school seniors will be selected to receive a $1000 scholarship to be used towards further education and training.

Applicants must fill out an application found below . Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on April 16, 2018. Mailed entries must be postmarked by April 16, 2018 and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on April 19, 2018.

A panel of judges will select our five winners. Five winners will be contacted and featured in a story to air on WQAD News 8 sometime in May 2018.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

CURRENT high school (or home-schooled) seniors attending school in WQAD viewing area.

Anticipating completion of high school diploma in spring 2018;

Planning to pursue further education and/or training after high school.

For complete contest rules, click here.

For a pdf of the application, click here.