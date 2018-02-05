Postal Service urging customers to clear walkways of snow and ice
DAVENPORT, IA — Postal officials are asking for the public’s cooperation in keeping mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so letter carriers are efficiently able to deliver your mail during snow storms.
In a press release on February 5, official’s listed actions that they say residents could take to help keep mail carriers safe. They included:
- Clearing enough snow from curbside mailboxes to allow the mail trucks to approach them, deliver the mail and drive away without danger.
- Clearing walkways of snow and ice to help avoid slips, trips and falls
- Clearing steps of ice and snow
- Making sure overhangs are clear and free of ice and snow to help avoid injury.