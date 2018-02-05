× One in critical condition after Muscatine river rescue

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A person was rescued from the Mississippi River on February 5 in Muscatine just before 4:30pm.

Officials say a 911 call first alerted dispatchers that a subject was in the water along the riverfront. Upon arrival, first responders found a person in the open water portion of the river.

The fire department says that crews had to clear an opening in the ice that was large enough to fit a boat through in order to launch rescue personnel and paramedics into the river to save the subject.

They say the subject was “quickly” reached and brought into the boat where medical care began immediately. The boat returned to a ramp where an ambulance was waiting to take the subject to Trinity Muscatine.

A press release from Assistant Fire Chief, Mike Hartman, says that the subject is in critical condition.

As a preventative measure, three emergency responders were also taken to the hospital to be examined after being exposed to the extreme cold and the wet environment.

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the incident.