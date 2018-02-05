× Klipsch calls on Davenport’s success to boost QC region

DAVENPORT –

A new vibe in downtown Davenport is producing energy that’s leading to economic development. Some $60 million in completed projects, with places like the Current Hotel, and millions more on the way.

“It’s not a matter of fighting over who gets it, the heck with everybody else,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. “It’s a matter of how we can come together to make great things happen in our community.”

During his annual State of the City address on Monday, February 5, he described a thriving, vibrant and strong community.

Success, he says, that can boost an entire region.

“Together, we are stronger,” he continued. “That’s why we regionally collaborate.”

Collaboration that includes crime prevention. Davenport is adding police officers and beefing up community programs to focus on prevention.

“That’s why we’re looking at potentially the development of a juvenile assistance center,” he explained. “We actually take kids and get them the help they need before we have to intervene.”

Rhythm City Casino, which hosted the event, showcases development in Elmore Corners. With the upcoming addition of Kraft-Heinz and Sterilite, the push is on to attract more projects to North Davenport.

“This is what we’re envisioning,” gesturing above his head. “Something on this level.”

With a growing tax base and balanced budget, it could be a level for growth.