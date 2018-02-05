Former Alleman standout Izzy Anderson found a perfect fit for college close to home. Anderson decided to head down the hill to Augustana and immediately found success. Anderson has continued to expand her game even more as a junior, adding range to he offensive arsenal of weapons and becoming 1 of the CCIW's best players.
Izzy Anderson finds perfect it close to home
-
Clifford Anderson charged with murder in death of Deborah Dewey
-
Ex-Illinois congressman and 1980 presidential candidate dies
-
Galesburg beats Alleman on the road
-
Augustana Men drops home contest to Carthage
-
Augustana Men’s Volleyball plays first ever home game
-
-
Sortillo’s senior moment save Augustana
-
‘Experienced pilot’ flies under overpass to make emergency landing on California freeway
-
Alleman falls to Quincy
-
Moline wrestling cruises past Alleman
-
Moline stays undefeated in the Western Big 6
-
-
Augustana Basketball scores home win
-
Augustana College students turn love of video games into scholarship opportunities
-
Augie prepare for the Illini and plenty of Orange