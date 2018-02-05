Click here for early school dismissals

Izzy Anderson finds perfect it close to home

Posted 6:52 pm, February 5, 2018

Former Alleman standout Izzy Anderson found a perfect fit for college close to home.  Anderson decided to head down the hill to Augustana and immediately found success.  Anderson has continued to expand her game even more as a junior, adding range to he offensive arsenal of weapons and becoming 1 of the CCIW's best players.