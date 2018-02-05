First in a series of snow events hits today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning! Are you ready for what is likely to be the snowiest week of Winter?

There are 4 different systems that will bring snow to the QCA this week, the first of which arrives this afternoon.

Upped previous 3-6" forecast to 4-7" because of extremely cold air mass this AM. GFS "thinks" current temp should be +9° in the Quad Cities and it's -3°. I remember many systems in the past 15 years where I wiffed the forecast due to this colder scenario. https://t.co/zPFMhZd9YN pic.twitter.com/FuDRRcTz3B — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 5, 2018

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of our hometowns today. Snow will break out from west to east around lunchtime today. Because temperatures will only be in the teens, the snow will be very fluffy...possibly adding up to 4-7 inches by this evening. Roads will be most hazardous between 1:30pm and 8:30pm tonight.

Even though the snow will end by 10pm tonight, a northwesterly wind will cause some blowing and drifting overnight tonight.

The second snow system of the week arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Early indications this could be in the 1-3 inch range.

The third snow system comes in Thursday evening, lasting through much of Friday. Early indications place this in the 1-3 inch range as well.

The fourth system could be more sizable, however models have not locked onto any one solution. With many dominoes in need of tipping over beforehand, it's best not to focus on what could happen. Rather, what will happen, and that's the snow that's on deck for today. Be careful out there!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen