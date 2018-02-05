× Boil order issued for all Iowa American Water customers in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa — A precautionary boil order has been issued for all Iowa American Water customers in Clinton, after a major water main rupture that is impacting the entire city.

A 16-inch water main broke in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South on Monday, Feb. 5, prompting the boil order.

Water customers were notified via Iowa American Water’s “CodeRED” system. The boil order will be lifted when water quality tests deem water is safe to consume.

Company officials say repairs are underway on the break and water service should resume to most customers soon. However, customers in the 1200 to 1300 blocks of 13th Avenue South may not have water service restored for some time, although it should not be more than 12 hours.

Once water service is restored, customers should bring any water used for consumption to a rolling boil for one (1) minute before using for drinking or cooking.