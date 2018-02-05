Bettendorf apartment suffers damage after laptop sparks blaze

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire started by a defective laptop computer battery forced the evacuation of an apartment at the Chateau Knoll complex early the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 5.

Bettendorf firefighters responded to the fire a little after 1:20 p.m. to find a couch on fire in Unit 1321. No one was injured in the blaze, which was extinguished in about 10 minutes, firefighters said.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner and relayed to a maintenance worker who called 911. Fire damage was contained to a couch, carpet and area surrounding the couch.

There was damage to the apartment and a number of pieces of ruined furniture and other household items could be seen piled up outside the apartment building once the fire was put out.

The Red Cross is assisting the pair of people who lived in the apartment.