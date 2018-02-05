App allows QC riders to track public buses in real time

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An app launched in the Quad Cities allows public transportation riders to track their buses in real time (scroll down for a step-by-step guide).

The TransLoc® Rider app was launched Monday, February 5th to the Quad Cities. The app, which is available on both Android and Apple devices, includes Bettendorf Transit, MetroLINK, and Davenport CitiBus.

The app offers minute-to-minute updates and shows a map, which enables riders to locate specific routes and stops.

Bettendorf Transit Manager Mark Garrow said the app aims to make using public transit a more efficient process. He explained that riders can sign up for notifications to ultimately save time.

“(A rider) can be in the kitchen, doing something, getting ready to go and then get a notification on their phone, “Hey it’s time to go out and catch the bus,” so this is really exciting,” said Garrow.

The app is free to download. Click here for Android | Click here for Apple

Here’s how to set up your app for use in the Quad Cities: