Actor John Mahoney of 'Frasier' has died at age 77

(CNN) — John Mahoney, a veteran character actor best known for playing the curmudgeonly dog-loving father of the title character in TV’s “Frasier,” died Monday, his publicist said.

He was 77 years old.

Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, father of Frasier Crane, on the long-running sitcom, died Sunday in Chicago after a short illness, Wendy Morris told CNN.

Mahoney was a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago for 39 years, the theater said in a tweet.