Several inches of snow still expected for Monday

Winter is back in full swing today! Blustery winds from the north and northwest will kept the cold air in place. Afternoon temperatures will slowly fall into the teens today with wind chills in the single digits. The cloud cover will slowly clear out as well.

With a clear sky in place tonight, overnight lows will drop into the single digits. At least the winds will be calmer overnight.

All eyes turn to our next significant snow maker for Monday. A large wave of snow is set to begin to move in from the west late Monday morning, and the snow will continue through the evening. With temperatures in the teens, we’re looking at about 3-6″ of fluffy snow by Monday night. There is the chance for heavier bands to set up within this system, but it’s unclear at this point where those heavy bands may set up. If you are planning on driving during the day, be sure to give yourself plenty of time! Roads will be slick and covered!

The snow will exit by Tuesday morning, and we’ll only see highs around 20. Another slight chance of snow will move in that night into Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham