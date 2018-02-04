Local businesses react to seeing more business on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Drinks are flowing and food is simmering at Jimmie O’s Saloon on the west end of Davenport.

Owner Jim Oldham works hard to make sure everything runs smooth for Super Bowl Sunday, one of the busiest days of the year for his business.

“People come in to watch the game and for our chili cook off,” says Oldham.

About a dozen chili recipes brought in by friends, family and regular bar patrons all competing for $50 and the title for best chili in the neighborhood. That’s one of the reasons why Jimmie O’s stay so busy.

Oldham says he sees almost double the amount of people in his saloon during the Super Bowl compared to any other Sunday, giving small businesses, like his a leg up.

We appreciate super bowl it’s a good thing we should have something like this once a month,” he says.