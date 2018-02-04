× Bargain shoppers help out people dealing with cancer

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Local shoppers made their way out of the snow for a bargain and to help people dealing with cancer.

On February 4th, the American Cancer Society put on their annual Super Sunday Sale at their Discovery Shop on Cumberland Square.

The shop contains gently used upscale clothing and accessories for both men and women. For the day everything was on clearance.

“The fun thing is because everything is donated, it really is a treasure hunt when you come in. You never exactly know what your gonna get and today with it obviously being half priced everything is a super great bargain,” said Jamie Sons, Discovery Shop Manager.

All of the proceeds from the sale goes to benefit those battling with cancer and cancer research. Last year the sale made more than $3,000 dollars for the American Cancer Society.