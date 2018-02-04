× 3-6″ of Snow Is Looking Likely On Monday

Mother Nature is giving us a good dose of winter! As the sky clears out this evening, we’ll see temperatures drop into the single digits. Even with the wind relaxing a bit, it’s going to feel like it’s below zero early Monday morning.

All eyes will turn to our next round of snow on Monday that will be approaching us late in the morning. The widespread snow will continue throughout the afternoon, and it will finally exit late in the evening. Temperatures will only be in the teens that afternoon, and that will help give us around 3-6″ of light, fluffy snow. It’s possible a few areas could see a little over 6″. Because roads will be covered and slick, everyone will be under a Winter Weather Advisory on Monday. If you plan on traveling Monday afternoon and evening, give yourself plenty of time!

The snow will clear out by Tuesday morning, but we’ll still be stuck in the cold with highs in the teens. We may also see another batch of light snow pass through late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham