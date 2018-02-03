× University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon raises more than $3M ‘All for the kids’

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa hosted the popular 24-hour Dance Marathon fundraiser overnight on Feb 2. and Feb 3.

According to a press release, this year, University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon raised $3,011,015.24 all for the kids, with the help from the Mini Dance Marathons, Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, and fundraising efforts by Dance Marathon alumni.

Not only does this money financially support the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s hospital, but it also provides hope and emotional support.

The organization says there were over 2,700 student dancers, 300 student leaders, 11 executive board members and a lot of volunteers who worked year round to raise money.