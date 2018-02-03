× Pink ready to power through Super Bowl performance with the flu

Pink has revealed she is battling the flu ahead of her highly-anticipated performance of the National Anthem on Super Bowl Sunday.

The singer posted a photo to her Instagram account with a caption that confirms her illness.

“[I’m] trying to practice the flu away,” she began in a caption. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come.”

Pink said the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl which is being held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, “is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!”

Despite the flu, she said, “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.