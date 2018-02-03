Parents voice concerns over Mark Twain and Jefferson school consolidation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Parents are fighting to keep their kids school's doors open.

The Bettendorf School Board is considering merging Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain Elementary schools into a new building that would help them save money long term.

The majority of parents at the meeting say keeping the schools separate would be better for the students.

"It's just unfortunate situation that we're in that they've pitted two schools against each other and it shouldn't be that way. It should be about the kids." said Kami Wall whose children attended Jefferson Elementary School.

The merge could mean a new three-section building near Mcmanus Park or Edgewood in Bettendorf.

The total cost would be about 14 million dollars.