Muscatine encourages small business by giving a $25,000 forgivable loan

MUSCATINE, Iowa – The city of Muscatine is giving Contrary Brewing Company a $25,000 Small Business Forgivable Loan to help the brewery to expand.

The Small Business Forgivable Loan was established by the City of Muscatine to assist with building improvements and startup costs associated with the creation of a new business or to existing businesses significantly expanding into a new market, product, or service.

According to a press release, owners Mark and Robin Mitchell say that they have “great plans” for their business and the customers that they serve, but they have been looking to grow.

The forgivable loan will help with the first phase of development.

“A sprinkler system, additional egress, and additional bathrooms are included in this first phase,” Mark Mitchell said.

The expansion will be done in phases and eventually will increase the capacity of customers to 150 and increase the capacity to brew and bottle the Mitchell’s ever growing number of beers.

Community Development Director Dave Gobin said that the city has begun encouraging other businesses to apply for the loan as well.

“Contrary Brewery is an excellent example of the City’s support” said Gobin.

An expanded menu of beers, their own bottling area, expanded area for customers, and the possibility of serving food are all on the horizon for Contrary Brewing Company.