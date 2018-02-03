× Moline Police recover semi-automatic weapon after overnight standoff

MOLINE, Illinois – Moline Police responded to the QC Stay Inn on 69th Avenue in Moline on February 2nd,2018 to locate a stolen vehicle. Instead, they were met with a standoff that would last almost 7 hours.

Police say when they arrived at the motel, they were able to locate Roderick A. Crawford, 37, of Moline who was wanted on several warrants. They determined that Crawford had entered into a room and barricaded it. According to police, they then learned that Crawford was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Crawford was threatening to shoot officers. That’s when the Moline Police Department Crisis Containment Unit arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate Crawford’s surrender to no avail.

Police say after several unsuccessful negotiation attempts, gas canisters were deployed into the motel room. Police were then able to establish contact with him at approximately 5:04 AM.

Crawford surrendered without further incident.

Police were also able to locate a gas mask and a the semi-automatic weapon inside the motel room.

Crawford is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on charges on felon in possession of a firearm and several other outstanding warrants.