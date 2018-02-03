× Burlington woman arrested after leading multiple police agencies on a pursuit

BURLINGTON, Iowa – A woman was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase through Burlington and West Burlington on Friday, February 2 just before midnight.

Police say an officer with the Burlington Police Department tried to pull over Aaliyah Vandyon Williams, 23, of Burlington for a suspected narcotics violation.

The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 34 from Main St in downtown Burlington when the officer last saw it.

Des Moines County Deputies then located the vehicle again near the Broadway overpass in West Burlington, IA. Police say that Williams did not stop. Instead she led police on a pursuit in Henry County.

Henry county deputies deployed stop sticks on Highway 34 near mile marker 44 in Henry county and successfully punctured two of William’s tires.

Police then detained Williams and 3 other people who were in the vehicle without incident.

Police say Williams was arrested and transported to the Des Moines County Jail where she was booked for eluding, speeding, driving under Suspension, and reckless driving.

Burlington Police, the Des Moines County Sheriff, the Henry County Sheriff, the Iowa state Patrol and the New London Police Department were all involved in this incident.

Police say nobody was injured.