Blustery & Cold Sunday; Widespread Snow Expected For Monday

The 40s were a nice treat this afternoon! Light rain and even a rain/snow mix will continue to pass through this evening. While many of us will be dry by midnight, a light wave of snow will pass through to the north of I-80. This may bring up to an inch, mainly along Highway 20. After the light snow passes, much colder air will filter through, dropping our lows into the teens.

We won’t warm up much at all on Sunday thanks to a blustery northwest wind. We’ll only remain in the teens and 20s during the day. The clouds will eventually clear late in the afternoon.

Monday will start off dry, but widespread snow is on track to pass through around lunchtime and into the evening. With highs in the upper teens, we”ll likely see about 2-6″ of light, fluffy snow.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham