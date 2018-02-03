Augustana students march in solidarity with sexual assault victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND--One by one Augustana students pick up a candle and embrace a friend, during their Take Care of All of Us event Saturday, February 3.

During the event students marched together in silence from Augustana’s campus to the Quad City Botanical Center in solidarity with victims of sexual assault.

“On campus, we haven’t necessarily had a safe and open place for survivors to be heard. Survivors have felt isolated in many ways and tonight the goal is to let people have their stories be heard,” says student organizer Anna pfalzgraf.

The event comes days after a Augustana student publicly stepped forward to tell WQAD News 8 that she was sexually assaulted at a New Year’s Eve party off campus.

Related: Statement of President Steve Bahls Regarding Sexual Assault and Augustana’s Title IX Practices

“I think it’s actually inspiring in a way that so many people just heard this one and they thought this is not acceptable,” says student, Cassandra Karn.

Members of Augustana’s school administration also attended the march. The grouped plans to stay at the Botanical Center until midnight, sharing survival stories.