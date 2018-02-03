Assumption has nine wrestlers win Sectional Titles. The Knights win the team title advancing them to the team duals.
2A Sectional Wrestling
-
Sterling strikes Regional Gold in Bowling
-
MAC Wrestling
-
Bob Mitton Wrestling invite
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
Galena edges Orion for Sectional Title
-
-
Geneseo Wrestling Invite offers great challenge
-
Alabama rallies, wins 5th football national title in 9 years
-
Chicago Bears great Joe Fortunato dies at 87
-
Moline wins 5th straight Western Big 6 Wrestling Title
-
St. Ambrose MBB score a 5-point home win
-
-
Annawan wins LTC Tournament for Second Straight Year
-
Moline wins the United Township Swim Invite
-
Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title