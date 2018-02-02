Burglar spends 7 hours lurking around couple’s home as they slept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who spent seven hours between midnight and 7 a.m. creeping around the back patio of a couple's home.

He was right outside their bedroom while they were sleeping on December 30th, according to KCPQ.

"It's kinda scary. Guy is right there outside the window. Who knows what he could have done?" victim Gary Laws said.

The thief stole clothing, a dog bed, and other items - after he used the couple's hot tub.

"That's creepy and really unnerving. It's not about the items, it's that this is not acceptable behavior for anybody. I don't care what their circumstances are. There's ways to do things and this is definitely not the way to do it," said Laws.