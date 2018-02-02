Remember getting snowed-in during the “Groundhog’s Day Blizzard” of 2011?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For some, it's hard to believe the "Groundhog's Day Blizzard" was seven years ago. More than 18 inches of snow fell in the Quad Cities over the two-day storm. The storm's heaviest snow started in the Kansas City area, moved northeast into the Quad Cities, and affected Chicago, Rockford, and Milwaukee where Antioch, Illinois (between those three cities) got nearly 28 inches of snow.

Here's a look at some of the best photos we received today as a good reminder of what could still happen this time of year.