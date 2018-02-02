× QC woman makes history winning largest cash prize from Jumer’s Casino

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – A local woman made history when Jumer’s Casino and Hotel awarded her the single largest promotional cash prize in its 25 year history on Thursday, February 1st.

Emily Huff-Ellis of Rock Island won $61,000 after entering to play the Jumbo Jackpot giveaway.

The weekly promotional Jackpot Giveaway was introduced in April of 2017. Guests of the Casino can enter for a chance to win each half hour from 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays.

The prize has not been collected since August, so it has been building at $2500 per week since then.

The previous largest prize award at the casino was won just six months ago when Michael Paul of Muscatine, Iowa won $44,000 in the same giveaway.