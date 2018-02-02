Putnam kicks off NFL exhibit on the eve of Super Bowl weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Football fans in the area got a sneak peak of a new Super Bowl themed exhibit at the Putnam museum on February 2.

The exhibit, Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a touring collection featuring hundreds of artifacts, award-winning photos and rare footage from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their kids, and try out interactive exhibits to test athleticism and get a feel for what pro-players experience during training camp.

The exhibit is not only educational, but has a goal of bringing people together.

"The love of a team is passed from one generation to the next. Few Sports have such a storied history as football." said Kim Findlay, president and CEO of the Putnam.

The Quad Cities is one of the few places that the 6,000 square foot exhibit will visit that is not home to a NFL Franchise. Most recently, the exhibit was hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

Museum-goers can visit through the spring. Current events planned with the exhibit include a movie night each Saturday through June, a trivia night on March 3, a youth day on April 28 and a rooftop concert planned for May.

General admission costs $7 for Putnam members, $15 for nonmembers. For seniors, military, and college students, the cost is $6 for members and $13 for nonmembers. Youth (ages 3-18) admission costs $5 with a membership and $12 for nonmembers.

Anyone who wears their favorite team's logo receives $1 off.