Police continue to seek clues in the murder of Diamond Bradley

The Putnam County Sheriff's office is still trying to piece together clues related to the death of 16 year old Diamond Bradley.

Bradley went missing over a week ago, and on Saturday, January 27, 2018 her body was found in a ditch.

She died from multiple stab wounds, according to the Putnam County Sheriff.

Now, they are asking anyone who was near the Casey's General Store or the Shell gas station on January 25 between the hours of 1am and 7am to contact the Spring Valley Police Department or the Putnam County Sheriff's office.

Police say anyone who was near those locations during that time may have seen Diamond in the area.

At this time, the investigation has led to numerous individuals being interviewed and to tips being reported. Police encourage anyone who might have information regarding the case to report them to law enforcement.