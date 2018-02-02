Picking the perfect bling on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis the season for love! The chocolates, candy hearts, I love you’s and of course the bling, bling!

Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away on Wednesday, February 14.

While there are plenty of ways to show your love, adding some bling to the mix can make it sweeter and if you’re thinking of proposing, you’re going to need a ring.

Getting engaged on valentine’s day may sound a bit cliché but it can be incredibly romantic – if you do it right.

If you have no idea where to start, Revell Jewelers in Davenport can help.

“We have lots of rings and pictures to give them inspiration to see what they’d like to do. We can take one ring and mounting and make a custom design,” said Melissa Harrington at Revell.

Building a custom ring might seem daunting but Revell will help you every step of the way. Associates create a digital picture render of what they design will look like, then create a wax prototype so customers can try it on. Once the customer signs off on the process the design is then set in metal, polished and ready to wear.

“I typically ask questions like is she classic woman, how does she dress, what’s her work and social life like,” said Harrington.

From rings at $500 to $50,000, Revell has something for everyone and any budget.

“I think they should spend what is affordable to them. People traditionally say you should spend three months’ salary on a ring but I don’t think people follow that anymore,’ added Harrington.

Revell offers financing and layaway options with one-year interest free financing.

If it’s not the right time to pop the question, you can still say “I love you” with a shiny new piece.

“We have earrings, necklaces, colored stone pendants, pearls and an opal selection, said Harrington.

People can also bring in old designs to revamp a style or bring in any jewelry for repair. All the work is done in house by two goldsmiths and a piece never leaves the shop.

Revell can also help you shop for the guy in your life, too!

“We carry alternative metal and have the ability to make 14k 18k and we can do platinum. We can also get things in like chains or a bracelet,” said Harrington.

To learn more about Revell, click here.

If you’re thinking of proposing for the holiday we want to help by giving you a ring worth up to $2,500 in partnership with Revell.

Tell us about your love story and how you would propose if we pick you as the winner!

A panel of judges will review the entries and one lucky viewer will be selected to win the engagement ring. We'll also be there to film the proposal and then air it during WQAD’s Good Morning Quad Cities show on Valentine’s Day.

If you don't want or need to propose but you want to send your sweetheart a Valentine's Day message, email us your video message and we may play it on Good Morning Quad Cities. To submit your video email news@wqad.com.