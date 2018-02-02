× Light snowfall still on track later Saturday… Another snow event likely Monday

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a system pulls in from the west. With winds shifting to the south temperatures will hold steady around the 20 degree mark overnight before slowly rising into the warmer 30s on Saturday. This system will also bring spots of light rain mixed with light snow later Saturday before changing to all light snow that night before ending Sunday morning. An inch or less looks pretty good for areas around the Quad Cities and points south with 1 to 2 inches farther north.

After seeing clouds and lower 20s for highs Sunday comes our next snow event still on track for Monday with accumulation likely as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

