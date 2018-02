Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Fire crews responded to a fire at Rich Metals late Thursday, February 1.

Rich Metals is located at Schmidt and Rockingham Road, just west of Nestle Purina Pet Care. The fire start around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in a shed, but it was put out fairly quickly. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay with WQAD News 8 for more information Friday, February 2.