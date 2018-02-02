IL Governor visits Rock Island school to promote new program helping to fund private schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stopped by Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island on Feb. 2, 2018. to tout a program that is helping to fund private schools in the state.

The program is called "Invest in kids" and offers a tax credit to people who donate to private schools in Illinois.

According to a press release, the program had already raised more than $45 million in donations at the start of February.

"I want to invest and have better public schools in America," said Rauner. "But, I want to make sure that we also have charter public schools, and parochial schools, Catholic schools, religious schools and home schooling, too."

Rauner says he wants to make sure that the state is supporting every type of education so that parents can choose what is best for their child.

Nearly 400 students attend Jordan Catholic School.

The Governor hopes enrollment will increase at the school with the new scholarship fund.