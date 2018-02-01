With Augustana clinging to a late 2nd half leading Dylan Sortillo shined. The Vikings senior poured in 3 straight threes and 11 straight points as Augustana held off rival Illinois Wesleyan 88-79.
Sortillo’s senior moment save Augustana
Augustana College students turn love of video games into scholarship opportunities
Augie prepare for the Illini and plenty of Orange
Two scholastic stars from the Quad Cities recognized in Springfield
Anti-violence display at Augustana vandalized and partially burned
Augustana College boosts security after second act of vandalism on campus
Augustana Basketball has come from behind win
Augustana MBB has big second half to beat Millikin
Augustana WBB falls to Carthage
Augustana Men drops home contest to Carthage
Carson Frakes making an impact as an Augustana Freshman
Augustana Men’s Volleyball plays first ever home game
Augustana WBB roll to big CCIW win
Augustana College holds community celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King