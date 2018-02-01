× Report: Man turns himself in for Field of Dreams vandalism

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the vandalism at the Field of Dreams.

Damage was reported at the 1989 movie site back in January. Workers found the damage on Tuesday the 23rd, reporting that a vehicle had made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system.

According to a report by KCRG, Austin Pape turned himself into the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 1st.

Court records show that Pape was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

The Associated Press reports that Pape’s attorney said the defendant will not plead guilty and expects to work on a resolution with prosecutors.

The repairs are estimated to cost about $14,300, according to AP.