Quad Cities lost 3,000 jobs over the last seven years, drops in economic ranking

DAVENPORT- A group out of Florida says the Quad Cities area is hurting when it comes to economic growth.

Policom analyzes the strengths of metropolitan areas using local and state data. This year's report ranks the Quad Cities number 209 out of 383 U.S. metropolitan areas. That number is the worst ranking the area has seen in the past five years. In 2014, the area was in the top 90 of the metropolitan areas, but it has been on a decline since then.

Executives at the Quad Cities Chamber blame the drop in ranking on the loss of 3,000 jobs from 2011 to 2016 alone.

"That certainly has an impact when you have a job loss like that," Quad Cities Chamber Interim CEO Kristin Glass said Wednesday, January 31. "We as a community knew that was happening."

The data from Policom is two years behind current statistics and some of the workers laid off from two years ago have been rehired.