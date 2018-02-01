× Premature report announces new PetSmart, Marshall’s in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — Residents were excited to hear that the former Walmart building at 2031 National Blvd. in Galesburg might see some new developments soon, after a report by the Register-Mail Thursday, February, 1 suggested the building could be the new home to a PetSmart and a Marshall’s.

Builtech Services LLC, the general contracting firm that is renovating the old Walmart building, has until Aug. 1 to finish construction. The superintendent of Builtech, Dan Schmarje, confirmed that PetSmart and Marshall’s will be moving into the building, the published report said.

However, Ken Springer, president of the Knox County area partnership for economic development says that the new plans for the old Walmart building were reported prematurely.

He said that an official announcement about new tenants for the building has not been made yet.

Springer says while they are getting closer to announcing new economic plans, the reveal won’t come for a couple of months.