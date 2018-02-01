× Port Byron man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography charges

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Scott Brian Griffith, 54, of Port Byron, IL has been sentenced to 20 years (240 months) in prison for possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office today.

Court documents show that Griffith was first identified by law enforcement after he used multiple Twitter accounts to receive and distribute child pornography. He was arrested on March 31st, 2018, and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since then.

The U.S. Secret Service conducted a search of Griffith’s home on Dec. 15, 2015 and seized his computer. A forensic examination of the computer revealed images and videos of minors engaged in “sexually explicit conduct”, according to a press release from the United States Attorney office.

On Jan. 19, 2017, Griffith pled guilty to one count each of possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow on Jan. 31, 2018.

Judge Darrow also ordered that Griffith will be required to register as a sexual offender, and must remain on 15 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

The charges in this investigation are being credited to the investigation conducted by the U.S. Secret Service, Moline Police Department, and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.