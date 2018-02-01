× Police heighten patrol for Super Bowl: ‘If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over’

“If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over.”

That’s the message the Illinois State Police want drivers to know going into Super Bowl weekend.

In a statement, police said they would be on patrol during the weekend of February 4th, strictly enforcing the following violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt usage.

“Additional emphasis will be placed on impaired driving,” said the statement.

Troopers issued 1,744 citations across the state during Super Bowl weekend in 2017; 195 of those were alcohol-related. Two people died in two separate alcohol-related crashes during that same weekend.