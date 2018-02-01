Playing for Grace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption's Grace Jacobsen isn't sure exactly when it happened, but she knew exactly what it meant.

"It was really hard," explained Jacobsen. "I mean all week we just knew that something was off. I was in awful moods because I knew what was wrong."

The senior originally hert her left knee late in the Pleasant Valley game. After practicing and even trying to play, The Lady Knights got the news they were fearing.

"I got a call from our trainer in the middle day," said Katelyn McNamara. "And the trainer told me that Grace J had asked her to break the news to me and they were pretty positive it was an ACL."

"It was awful." added Jacobsen "Those words are just so awful to hear."

Assumption's game with Davenport West was their 1st without Grace in uniform, and it hit the Lady Knights from the start. Assumption cruised to a big win and now plan on playing got grace the rest of the season.