× Michigan police department issues rare and powerful apology to Nassar survivor

Police in one Michigan township are issuing a rare and powerful apology today to a sexual abuse survivor assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Brianna Randall was 17 years old back in 2004 when she went to the Meridian Township Police Department to report that Nassar abused her.

Investigators believed Nassar after he explained that the reported abuse was just a medical technique.

Nassar is now facing 175 years in prison for abusing more than 150 women and girls during his time as a practicing doctor.

Last week, Randall faced Nassar in court and gave a powerful statement.

“The police questioned you– and you had the audacity to tell them i had misunderstood this treatment because i was not comfortable with my body– how dare you.” Randall scolded Nassar in court.

Since last week, the number of people who allege they were abused by Nassar has jumped to 265. Another wave of Nassar victims are speaking out at his third and final sentencing hearing this week.