Man sentenced in Muscatine County on multiple charges for possession of meth

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Anthony Vincent Ettore, 52, of Wilton, IA was sentenced today for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and also, on a separate charge, for possession of methamphetamine for personal use. He was also found guilty of driving while his privilege to do so was revoked, according to the Muscatine County District Attorney.

This comes after an investigation by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force. They executed a search warrant at Ettore’s home where they found the meth.

After his arrest, Ettore pled guilty. The court sentenced Ettore to no more than ten years in jail.

Ettore has a lengthy criminal history. Offenses on his record include robery, burglary and assault.