Looking at a bone-chilling start to Groundhog Day

It’s getting down right cold tonight! Overnight lows will be dropping into the single digits by the sunrise. Even though the breeze will be much calmer, our wind chills will still be about -5 to -10 early Friday morning.

We’ll start off our Friday with plenty of sunshine, but more cloud cover will move in later in the day. Highs will be back into the mid 20s.

While a little snow is still on track for Saturday, most of the day is looking dry with highs in the mid 30s. However, a better chance at snow and a little rain/snow mix will arrive late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. As of now, snowfall amounts are looking to be around 1-2″ by the end of the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 20s by Sunday.

Another round of snow will likely kick off the work week too! More snow will be on track for Monday and Tuesday with highs still in the 20s. This round of snow may be heavier than this upcoming weekend’s snow… stay tuned!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham