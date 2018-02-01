× Head of American Meteorological Society: President is not credible on climate change

Strong words from the Executive Director of the American Meteorological Society to the President of the United States.

In a letter dated January 30th, 2018, Dr. Keith Seiter quoted a recent interview of the President with Britain’s ITV where he told Piers Morgan, “there is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.”

Seiter says that the President’s statements are not consistent with the observations and the conclusions made by scientists and offers help in understanding. “The American Meteorological Society stands ready to provide assistance in connecting Executive Branch staff with that knowledge…to ensure that you and your staff are working with credible and scientifically validated information as you navigate the many difficult policy areas impacted by the Earth’s changing climate.”

While cold weather happens occasionally in a warming climate, all indicators show a record warm climate within the past decade, globally.

Dr. Keith L. Seitter was named Executive Director of the American Meteorological Society in September 2004. Before joining the AMS, Seitter was on the faculty at the University of Lowell, now University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He earned a degree in meteorology from Pennsylvania State University and a doctorate in geophysical sciences at the University of Chicago.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen